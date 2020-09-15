India's exports dip 12.6% in August, trade deficit narrows to $6.77 bn

New Delhi: India posted a trade deficit of $6.77 billion in goods in August, data released by the government showed on Tuesday. The trade deficit was $4.83 billion in July.

Merchandise imports contracted 26.04% in August to $29.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 12.66% to $22.70 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by 43.73% to $118.38 billion during April-August while exports were down 26.65% from the year-ago period to $97.66 billion, the data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

