India's exports dip 12.6% in August, trade deficit narrows to $6.77 bn

India's exports dip 12.6% in August, trade deficit narrows to $6.77 bn1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 06:16 PM IST
Merchandise imports contracted 26.04% in August to $29.47 billion
New Delhi: India posted a trade deficit of $6.77 billion in goods in August, data released by the government showed on Tuesday. The trade deficit was $4.83 billion in July.
Merchandise imports contracted 26.04% in August to $29.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 12.66% to $22.70 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
Total merchandise imports fell by 43.73% to $118.38 billion during April-August while exports were down 26.65% from the year-ago period to $97.66 billion, the data showed.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
