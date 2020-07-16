Opinion | Pandemic accelerates growth in ayurvedic food, nutrition market

Surprisingly, figures on the size of the Indian market for ayurvedic products are hard to come by. Kaushik, however, estimates the international market, which is also turning to ayurveda wellness products, at $4.5 billion. The Indian market is growing at 30% a year, he said. With covid taking its toll, consumer demand for ayurvedic supplements has shot up and is likely to attract more startups to the space. Kaushik said all his vendors and suppliers are reporting a surge in queries and demand for raw material. The supply chain may see some shortages if demand spikes further. He also expects more private cultivators jumping into herbal plantations to meet this growing demand.