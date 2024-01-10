Boeing and the Automation Standoff
A plane maker has too many constituencies to please, and it doesn’t help safety.
Door plugs aren’t anything new—Airbus uses them to seal off unneeded passenger exits in certain configurations of its A320 and A380 models. For that matter, a door plug and a door work similarly. If either fails, it likely wasn’t properly fastened. In the case of last week’s near-disaster involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX, suspicion is doubly heightened by a subsequent discovery by United Airlines of certain bolts that “needed additional tightening."