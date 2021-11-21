Bounce to launch its first consumer electric scooter on 2 December

Bounce had acquired a 100% stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about $7 million in 2021. As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its intellectual property and manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year. Given the potential of the Indian market, the company said it is planning to set up another plant in southern India. Bounce said it has set aside $100 million to be invested in the electric vehicle (EV) business over the next one year.