Brain death at the FTC and FCC
SummaryNet neutrality and Amazon show why Congress needs to kill agencies as well as creating new ones.
Lina Khan, in her famous Yale Law School paper of half a decade ago, sketched an argument by which Amazon is bad, never mind what existing antitrust law and precedent say. Now that she’s head of Joe Biden’s Federal Trade Commission, all the fervor is gone. Her lawsuit last week was a bureaucratically listless and perfunctory invocation of existing law and precedent against the online retailer, eliciting not a modicum of enthusiasm even from the usual antitrust cheerleaders in the media.