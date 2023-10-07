Brain death at the FTC and FCC

Amazon controls a third of online sales and a single-digit share of all retail sales. Its business is smaller than Walmart’s. How does it become a monopoly? Only through the tired trick of inventing a new category, online superstore, which it can be accused of monopolizing. Yet as not a single critic failed to point out, consumers don’t buy thousands of goods at a time. They buy one or a few. Because consumers have no trouble comparing prices at non-superstore retailers, even those specializing in a single product line, Amazon can’t usually get away with charging even a penny more than competing online retailers do.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}