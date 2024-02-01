Budget 2024: The fiscal arithmetic
Summary
- A quick glance at the fiscal arithmetic reveals that there is no severe fiscal austerity proposed in the budget
Against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and war, the finance minister has strictly adhered to the macroeconomic stabilization function of the government in the interim budget 2024, with fiscal deficit-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio pegged at 5.1% in FY25. She announced that the revised estimate of fiscal deficit-GDP ratio is at 5.8% for FY24. However, the quality of fiscal consolidation may suffer if this deficit target is achieved through fiscal austerity measures.