A few benefits for startups but no real dismantling of complex regulatory landscape
Summary
- The Union Budget 2025-26 has some sops for the startup ecosystem in relation to funding and extending the period for some tax benefits.
India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, which is expected to witness year-on-year growth of 12%-15%. Two or three tech startups are born everyday. The enterprising spirit of Indians, along with some government support, has been important to the development of the startup ecosystem. Equally importantly has been internet penetration and digitization.