Under the Income Tax Act (Section 80-IAC), there is 100% tax deduction of income derived by registered startups, or those that hold certificates from the Inter-Ministerial Board of Certification. There was a condition that the startup should have been incorporated on or before 1 April 2025 and now, this date has been extended by five years to 1 April 2030. In relation to carry-forward and set-off of losses, one of the key conditions for set-off is that at least 51% of the shareholding should be common between the year of loss and year of set-off. For registered startups, this condition is relaxed in the sense that it need not be 51% commonality of holding, but all the shareholders holding shares in the year of loss should continue to hold shares during the year of set-off. This conditionality seems quite impractical since some of the shareholders may decide to drop out and is a dampner in the startup taxation ecosystem, and this provision has not been addressed in this Budget.