Budget 2025: Tax incentives, higher deposit insurance key asks for banks

A closer look at the RBI data also reveals that while term deposits grew 13.1% in H1FY25, current account saving account (CASA) deposits increased by only 6.5%. The declining share of CASA in the deposit mix is likely to raise the cost of funds for banks. This is despite the fact that, as of March 2024, currency held by households amounted to a staggering ₹32.4 lakh crore ( ₹32.4 trillion), highlighting the banking system's struggle to tap into the untapped deposit potential within Indian households. Poor mobilization of deposits is pressurising profitability and resilience of the banking system and pushing up the cost of financing.