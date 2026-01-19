2026 is a very significant year for India’s economy. The Union Budget will matter, of course, but the Eighth Pay Commission and the Sixteenth Finance Commission are the most consequential milestones to watch. These are followed by the two government expert panels led by Rajiv Gauba: one for realising Viksit Bharat goals, and the other for non-financial sector regulatory reforms. Also, the strategic choices India makes in trade negotiations with the US and EU, which may quietly lock us into external standards on food safety, data regulation, and compliance regimes, may not be in our interests.