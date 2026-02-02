Budget 2026: Manufacturing and customs reforms anchor India’s next industrial phase

Union Budget 2026–27 reinforces manufacturing as a central pillar of India’s growth strategy at a time when global trade uncertainty and supply-chain realignments are reshaping industrial priorities.

The finance minister’s emphasis on “action over ambivalence” is reflected in a policy framework that combines large-scale manufacturing incentives, targeted investments in strategic sectors, and calibrated customs reforms aimed at lowering costs, improving predictability, and strengthening India’s integration with global value chains.

Scaling strategic sectors A core feature of Budget 2026 is its renewed focus on scaling manufacturing across strategic and frontier sectors critical to long-term competitiveness and economic resilience. The launch of Biopharma SHAKTI, with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years, seeks to position India as a global hub for biologics and biosimilars.

Momentum has also continued under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, where investment commitments have exceeded expectations. This has prompted an enhanced outlay of ₹40,000 crore, signalling a policy shift towards deeper domestic value addition.

The India Semiconductor Mission (IMS) 2.0 expands beyond fabrication to cover equipment, materials, indigenous intellectual property and supply-chain resilience, recognising semiconductors as a strategic input. Together, these initiatives underscore India’s intent to move decisively into high-precision and high-value component manufacturing.

Targeted schemes for capital goods, container manufacturing, textiles, sports goods and high-tech tool rooms are designed to boost both scale and employment. Incentives for seaplane manufacturing, backed by viability gap funding, mark a shift toward demand-bridging support for niche, high-engineering sectors.

Fixing the manufacturing ecosystem From a policy and infrastructure standpoint, the rejuvenation of 200 industrial clusters is a major boost for ease of doing business, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Infrastructure gaps in logistics, power and common facilities have long constrained MSME scalability. By addressing these bottlenecks at the cluster level, the government is tackling the “last-mile” constraints that have historically limited India’s manufacturing competitiveness.

Equally important is the development of dedicated corridors and clusters for rare earth magnets and chemicals—upstream inputs critical to sectors ranging from renewable energy and electronics to defence and advanced manufacturing. By securing domestic access to these materials, the government aims to insulate Indian manufacturers from global supply shocks and geopolitical volatility.

Taken together, these measures form a coordinated strategy to build strategic indispensability for India within global supply chains.

Customs as a manufacturing tool Customs duty changes announced in Budget 2026 strongly reinforce the manufacturing-first vision. Instead of broad tariff shifts, duties have been deployed as a precision policy tool to encourage domestic value addition and reduce import dependence where local capacity is being actively developed.

On the import side, duties have been selectively increased on finished components and certain raw materials. For instance, higher customs duty on X-ray tubes is aimed at strengthening India’s medical devices ecosystem by encouraging domestic production. The withdrawal of exemptions on wafers used in solar cells signals intent to deepen local manufacturing in renewable energy.

Similar moves are visible across consumer goods and clean energy value chains. Higher duties on raw materials used in diapers support local manufacturing in mass-consumption segments, while the discontinuation of exemptions on permanent magnets for wind power reflects the push to build indigenous capabilities in critical clean-energy components. Even in fertilisers, duty increases on naphtha, ammonia and phosphates reflect a calibrated balance between domestic production goals and fiscal considerations.

At the same time, the Budget reflects policy pragmatism. Duties have been reduced to nil on key nuclear raw materials to support long-term clean energy goals, while exemptions on aircraft parts strengthen India’s ambition to emerge as a global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub.

Trust-based governance Ease of doing business remains central to the manufacturing push. The Budget highlights over 350 structural reforms already implemented, including GST simplification, labour code notifications and rationalized quality control norms.

In customs, the continued shift towards digital processes, single-window clearances, risk-based assessments and trusted importer frameworks signals a move towards trust-based governance.

A strategy built for scale For global investors, Budget 2026 offers more than short-term incentives. It provides policy coherence, tax certainty and long-term capital support—critical factors for industries with long gestation periods. By aligning customs policy, infrastructure development and targeted funding mechanisms, the government has laid the foundation for a manufacturing ecosystem that is resilient, competitive and globally integrated.

Budget 2026 is not about chasing quick wins. It is about laying durable industrial foundations to ensure that India’s manufacturing story is a sustained transformation built on scale, sophistication and strategic foresight.