In economy's shifting sands, a budget to boost demand

The fiscal approach of the governments led by Narendra Modi has generally been conservative. The new budget continues along that path, with a tight control on expenses so that they do not run too far ahead of revenue. Given the coming switch to using the ratio of public debt to GDP as the new nominal anchor of Indian fiscal policy, the declining trend in the primary deficit is especially important. The primary deficit is calculated after taking out the interest payments on its debt, or the cost of past fiscal policy. It is thus an important indication of the future fiscal situation.