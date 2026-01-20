Budget should support growth with fiscal consolidation
There is now a need to explore why private investment has not shown signs of any significant pickup yet. This would facilitate more sectoral-level interventions in the upcoming budget.
India’s real and nominal GDP growth rates for 2025-26 are estimated at 7.4% and 8.0%, respectively, according to the National Statistics Office’s first advance estimates. In 2026-27, with prospects of higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, we may expect real and nominal GDP growth rates at close to 6.5% and 9.5%, respectively. These appear to be some basic numbers with which budget makers will have to work with.