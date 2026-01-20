Budget should support growth with fiscal consolidation

Revised revenue estimates for 2025-26

For the period April to November 2025-26, the Centre’s gross tax revenues (GTR) have shown a growth of only 3.3% vis-à-vis the budgeted full-year growth of 10.8%, according to the Controller General of Accounts data. In the remaining four months, the GTR growth may improve, but it would still fall short of the budgeted growth. The revenue impact of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms was not included in the 2025-26 budget estimates. Any shortfall in the GTR may be counterbalanced partially by the two newly introduced measures relating to the central excise tax on tobacco and tobacco products and the Health Security and National Security Cess. There would also be some revenue cushion from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) higher dividends. It may be possible to meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP with some cuts in revenue expenditures, which have grown only by 1.8% during the first eight months of 2025-26. This will not affect the budgeted expenditures in real terms because of lower inflation.