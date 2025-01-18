Opinion
Budgeting for growth
Summary
- Given this context, the upcoming budget for FY26 assumes accentuated importance. While expectations will be high for the government to ensure some growth support to the economy, it will be equally critical to demonstrate continued fiscal consolidation.
India’s growth outlook has turned less rosy of late, raising expectations around policy support from the Central government, with the Union budget just around the corner.
