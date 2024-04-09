Opinion
Burying Nehruvian legacy, Congress manifesto warms up to private sector
SummaryThe national discourse gains when the Opposition rises to a critical national challenge, such as of chronic unemployment, with constructive ideas. Whoever forms the government after the national election will find useful ideas in the Congress party's manifesto.
The Indian National Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election a few days ago. The 48-page document is dominated by economic policy proposals, with a focus on tackling the country’s most pressing challenge—unemployment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more