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C. Sivasankaran: the price warrior who failed to price in his own risks

Sundeep Khanna
4 min read16 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
In the mid-1980s, Chinnakannan Sivasankaran disrupted India's PC market by launching Siva PC at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,000, boosting sales from 1,200 to over 50,000 PCs by 1989.
In the mid-1980s, Chinnakannan Sivasankaran disrupted India's PC market by launching Siva PC at ₹33,000, boosting sales from 1,200 to over 50,000 PCs by 1989.
Summary

He slashed PC prices, built Aircel into a telecom force and cut billion-dollar deals. But leverage, legal battles and fragile finances shadowed C. Sivasankaran’s rise.

Gift this article

In the mid-1980s, when a personal computer in India cost as much as 80,000, a young Tamil entrepreneur walked into the stalled market and crashed prices by more than half.

In the mid-1980s, when a personal computer in India cost as much as 80,000, a young Tamil entrepreneur walked into the stalled market and crashed prices by more than half.

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, known simply as Siva, had just bought Sterling Computers from Robert Amritraj, father of tennis star Vijay Amritraj. His opening move was to launch the Siva PC at 33,000 with the tagline “The Power of Siva.”

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, known simply as Siva, had just bought Sterling Computers from Robert Amritraj, father of tennis star Vijay Amritraj. His opening move was to launch the Siva PC at 33,000 with the tagline “The Power of Siva.”

The market responded immediately as rivals were forced to cut prices. From a mere 1,200 PCs sold across India in 1985, sales climbed to over 50,000 by 1989. Sterling rocketed into India's top three computer companies, and Siva, barely thirty, announced himself as a dangerous disruptor and a wily competitor.

Also Read | Amar Bose: the man who heard what others missed

Born on 29 July 1956, in Tamil Nadu, Sivasankaran grew up with few advantages beyond ambition. He began as a fabrication contractor for Madras Refineries Limited (now Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited), a grease-stained start far removed from the presidential suites he would later inhabit.

In person, Siva was a bundle of energy — shifting effortlessly between Tamil and boardroom English, sporting gold Rolexes and Montblanc pens without affectation.

Telecom pivot

The early PC success was only the beginning. By the 1990s, Sterling had been wound down, Siva refusing to wait for the fate that befell dozens of PC makers in an increasingly commoditized market.

In 1992, he secured a five-year Yellow Pages contract from MTNL — a quiet beachhead into telecom. In 1998, he launched DishnetDSL, the country’s first DSL internet provider, and in March 2004 sold its internet division to the Tata-owned VSNL.

That transaction brought him close to Ratan Tata and forged a friendship that would prove one of the more quietly remarkable relationships in Indian corporate life.

Around the same time, he displayed his dealmaking instincts by obtaining cellular licences for Delhi and three other circles and flipping them to Shashi Ruia of Essar for $105 million.

Also Read | George Arbuthnot: The banker who laid bare the myth of British integrity

Then came Aircel. Founded in 1999 on a disruptionist pricing philosophy, it became one of India’s fastest-growing telecom brands, eventually spanning 22 circles.

In 2006, Siva sold a 74% stake to Malaysia’s Maxis Communications for more than a billion dollars. Paradoxically, it marked the beginning of his troubles.

He later alleged that Communications Minister Dayanidhi Maran had stonewalled Aircel’s licence applications until the company changed hands — a claim that became one strand of the wider 2G scam inquiry.

Cracks emerge

In truth, the financial architecture holding his conglomerate together was not robust enough to sustain unrestrained expansion.

WinWinD, his Finland-headquartered wind turbine venture, filed for bankruptcy in October 2013 after heavy losses.

Meanwhile, the CBI alleged that his companies defaulted on IDBI Bank loans worth over 600 crore, funds allegedly used not for their stated purposes but to repay other Siva Group companies.

A London court imposed a worldwide freeze on his assets in July 2014. He had also applied for personal bankruptcy in the Seychelles courts in 2014 to fend off claims by telecom partner Batelco of Bahrain. The Supreme Court of Seychelles ultimately cancelled that bankruptcy and ordered his assets freed to pay creditors.

His legal record is mixed.

In the Aircel-Maxis case, he was the complainant, alleging ministerial coercion, but the Special 2G Court discharged all accused in 2017.

The IDBI Bank fraud case — in which Sivasankaran is the accused — remains alive. The ED has attached over 224 crore of assets linked to his companies, and the CBI chargesheet names him and 24 company officials.

Citizenship shield

By then, Sivasankaran had taken citizenship of Seychelles, a move widely seen as a shield against Indian investigative agencies.

In 2019, he challenged a Look Out Circular, claiming diplomatic immunity as Seychelles Ambassador-at-Large. Seychelles confirmed the title but clarified that his presence in India carried no official diplomatic purpose.

The Madras High Court rejected his immunity plea in November 2019, and the Supreme Court upheld that rejection in December 2021.

Also Read | Ratan Khatri: The Matka King who architected a million-dollar betting syndicate

Aircel itself — the company that made his fortune — filed for bankruptcy in 2018, a dispiriting end to a once-promising journey.

A genuinely gifted man who brought affordable computing and then mobile telephony to millions of Indians, Siva understood the cost-conscious Indian consumer long before bigger names did. Sadly, the same instinct for risk, the willingness to bet large, move fast and disregard conventional limits, that made him, ultimately brought about his downfall.

For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sundeep Khanna

Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author. His new book "Made in India: The Story of DesRead more

h Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma", co-authored with Manish Sabharwal, is slated for release in February 2026.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionC. Sivasankaran: the price warrior who failed to price in his own risks

C. Sivasankaran: the price warrior who failed to price in his own risks

Sundeep Khanna
4 min read16 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
In the mid-1980s, Chinnakannan Sivasankaran disrupted India's PC market by launching Siva PC at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,000, boosting sales from 1,200 to over 50,000 PCs by 1989.
In the mid-1980s, Chinnakannan Sivasankaran disrupted India's PC market by launching Siva PC at ₹33,000, boosting sales from 1,200 to over 50,000 PCs by 1989.
Summary

He slashed PC prices, built Aircel into a telecom force and cut billion-dollar deals. But leverage, legal battles and fragile finances shadowed C. Sivasankaran’s rise.

Gift this article

In the mid-1980s, when a personal computer in India cost as much as 80,000, a young Tamil entrepreneur walked into the stalled market and crashed prices by more than half.

In the mid-1980s, when a personal computer in India cost as much as 80,000, a young Tamil entrepreneur walked into the stalled market and crashed prices by more than half.

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, known simply as Siva, had just bought Sterling Computers from Robert Amritraj, father of tennis star Vijay Amritraj. His opening move was to launch the Siva PC at 33,000 with the tagline “The Power of Siva.”

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, known simply as Siva, had just bought Sterling Computers from Robert Amritraj, father of tennis star Vijay Amritraj. His opening move was to launch the Siva PC at 33,000 with the tagline “The Power of Siva.”

The market responded immediately as rivals were forced to cut prices. From a mere 1,200 PCs sold across India in 1985, sales climbed to over 50,000 by 1989. Sterling rocketed into India's top three computer companies, and Siva, barely thirty, announced himself as a dangerous disruptor and a wily competitor.

Also Read | Amar Bose: the man who heard what others missed

Born on 29 July 1956, in Tamil Nadu, Sivasankaran grew up with few advantages beyond ambition. He began as a fabrication contractor for Madras Refineries Limited (now Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited), a grease-stained start far removed from the presidential suites he would later inhabit.

In person, Siva was a bundle of energy — shifting effortlessly between Tamil and boardroom English, sporting gold Rolexes and Montblanc pens without affectation.

Telecom pivot

The early PC success was only the beginning. By the 1990s, Sterling had been wound down, Siva refusing to wait for the fate that befell dozens of PC makers in an increasingly commoditized market.

In 1992, he secured a five-year Yellow Pages contract from MTNL — a quiet beachhead into telecom. In 1998, he launched DishnetDSL, the country’s first DSL internet provider, and in March 2004 sold its internet division to the Tata-owned VSNL.

That transaction brought him close to Ratan Tata and forged a friendship that would prove one of the more quietly remarkable relationships in Indian corporate life.

Around the same time, he displayed his dealmaking instincts by obtaining cellular licences for Delhi and three other circles and flipping them to Shashi Ruia of Essar for $105 million.

Also Read | George Arbuthnot: The banker who laid bare the myth of British integrity

Then came Aircel. Founded in 1999 on a disruptionist pricing philosophy, it became one of India’s fastest-growing telecom brands, eventually spanning 22 circles.

In 2006, Siva sold a 74% stake to Malaysia’s Maxis Communications for more than a billion dollars. Paradoxically, it marked the beginning of his troubles.

He later alleged that Communications Minister Dayanidhi Maran had stonewalled Aircel’s licence applications until the company changed hands — a claim that became one strand of the wider 2G scam inquiry.

Cracks emerge

In truth, the financial architecture holding his conglomerate together was not robust enough to sustain unrestrained expansion.

WinWinD, his Finland-headquartered wind turbine venture, filed for bankruptcy in October 2013 after heavy losses.

Meanwhile, the CBI alleged that his companies defaulted on IDBI Bank loans worth over 600 crore, funds allegedly used not for their stated purposes but to repay other Siva Group companies.

A London court imposed a worldwide freeze on his assets in July 2014. He had also applied for personal bankruptcy in the Seychelles courts in 2014 to fend off claims by telecom partner Batelco of Bahrain. The Supreme Court of Seychelles ultimately cancelled that bankruptcy and ordered his assets freed to pay creditors.

His legal record is mixed.

In the Aircel-Maxis case, he was the complainant, alleging ministerial coercion, but the Special 2G Court discharged all accused in 2017.

The IDBI Bank fraud case — in which Sivasankaran is the accused — remains alive. The ED has attached over 224 crore of assets linked to his companies, and the CBI chargesheet names him and 24 company officials.

Citizenship shield

By then, Sivasankaran had taken citizenship of Seychelles, a move widely seen as a shield against Indian investigative agencies.

In 2019, he challenged a Look Out Circular, claiming diplomatic immunity as Seychelles Ambassador-at-Large. Seychelles confirmed the title but clarified that his presence in India carried no official diplomatic purpose.

The Madras High Court rejected his immunity plea in November 2019, and the Supreme Court upheld that rejection in December 2021.

Also Read | Ratan Khatri: The Matka King who architected a million-dollar betting syndicate

Aircel itself — the company that made his fortune — filed for bankruptcy in 2018, a dispiriting end to a once-promising journey.

A genuinely gifted man who brought affordable computing and then mobile telephony to millions of Indians, Siva understood the cost-conscious Indian consumer long before bigger names did. Sadly, the same instinct for risk, the willingness to bet large, move fast and disregard conventional limits, that made him, ultimately brought about his downfall.

For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sundeep Khanna

Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author. His new book "Made in India: The Story of DesRead more

h Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma", co-authored with Manish Sabharwal, is slated for release in February 2026.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionC. Sivasankaran: the price warrior who failed to price in his own risks
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