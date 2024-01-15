California Invents a Crazy New Tort

Businesses are often sued for selling allegedly faulty products that aren’t actually defective. Last week a California appeals court ruled that businesses can also be sued for failing to develop a product. Behold California’s new tort standard: You should have built that.
Some 24,000 patients have sued Gilead Sciences in California state court for failing to introduce an allegedly safer version of an HIV drug. The Food and Drug Administration in 2001 approved a life-saving HIV medication by Gilead. The plaintiffs don’t argue that the drug is defective or lacked adequate warnings.
They claim that Gilead should have launched sooner an alternative HIV treatment that carries fewer bone and kidney side effects. They say Gilead delayed developing the new drug to maximize profits from its other HIV medication. Gilead disputes these claims and says it wasn’t clear from its early studies that the new drug would be safer or more effective.
Regardless, slow-walking the development of a product isn’t a tort because it doesn’t directly harm someone. A California superior court judge in 2022 nonetheless ruled that Gilead could be held negligent for failing to develop better products, a novel theory of product liability that a state appellate court affirmed last week.
“We conclude that the legal duty of a manufacturer to exercise reasonable care can, in appropriate circumstances, extend beyond the duty not to market a defective product," Associate Justice Jeremy Goldman wrote for the three-judge panel whose members were appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and his predecessor Jerry Brown.
The appellate court said its ruling doesn’t create a “duty to innovate" or “pursue ever-better new products." But once a company starts tinkering with a new and potentially improved product, it could be legally obligated to bring it to market, no matter the commercial or technological barriers.
This will create a disincentive to innovate. As Gilead noted in a statement, “the court’s decision will have widespread, negative consequences across all fields of innovation and manufacturing." It also creates a Catch-22 for businesses. If they rush to roll out new products, they could be sued for glitches. But if they take too long in some court’s opinion, they could be sued for dawdling.
The ruling creates a new potential revenue stream for plaintiff law firms, which may soon be the only businesses still welcome in California. They can find a product that improves on a previous version, then sue the company for not introducing it sooner. Software, phone, car and medical-device manufacturers—the universe of potential defendants is endless.
The legal costs and damage to innovation from this ruling won’t be limited to California. Democrats in Sacramento want to shift the burden of their climate and animal-welfare regulations to other states, but the costs of their plaintiff-friendly legal system are also socialized across the U.S.
Insurers have coined the term “social inflation" to describe increasing payouts from litigation, which consumers ultimately bear. Goods inflation may be moderating, but social inflation keeps accelerating.