01 Nov 2022
Doomsayers and optimists are both wrong about what weak global growth will imply for India
Economists tend to either present a very rosy picture or prophesize doomsday scenarios while talking of the future. Today, the buzz is of a recession in the West and what it means to India as a corollary. One view is that we are axiomatically immune to the same, as our economy is decoupled from the rest of the world’s. The other is that since we are in a globalized set-up, we cannot escape the ravages of a recession and should not live in denial. The ironic response to these views is that there is merit in both.