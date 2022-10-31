West slowdown won’t leave India unscathed

To begin with, it is necessary to get the concept of a ‘recession’ right. It is a state when the economy has two successive quarters of negative growth. This should be accompanied with high levels of unemployment. Growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and The Economist had shown no negative growth in any developed nation in 2022, though negative rates have since been spoken of for the US and Eurozone by the former. Unemployment rates are very low, however, at 3.5% in the US and UK and even lower at 3% in Germany and 2.5% in Japan. However, for 2023, the IMF is talking of negative growth in Germany and Italy. Therefore, while it may sound impactful to use the word ‘recession’, a slowdown in growth would be a more appropriate term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}