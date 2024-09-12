Can India keep its wealthy from fleeing?
Summary
- A suspicion of wealth and embrace of redistribution stymie the nation’s increasingly affluent.
India is curiously defying a common law of economics. When foreign investors cool toward an emerging economy’s stock market, share prices usually fall. Not so in the world’s fifth-largest economy.
