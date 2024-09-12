Can India keep its wealthy from fleeing?

Blume reports that groceries accounted for three-quarters of retail spending in India in 2022, compared with 40% in China and 30% in the U.S. Most Indians lack the disposable income to buy most consumer goods, let alone invest in the stock market. The roughly 40 million Indians invested in mutual funds, according to Blume, represent less than 3% of the country’s population. More than 800 million Indians are entitled to free grains from the government every month, and as many as 900 million have received direct cash benefits in the past decade.