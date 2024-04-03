Can India make the world use rupees instead of dollars? Maybe, but not yet
SummaryFor the rupee to go global, India’s economy must expand and diversify and offer the world a large number and variety of high-quality goods as potential exports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Reserve Bank of India to do more to make the rupee a global currency, in line with the Indian economy’s rising aspirations. It is, no doubt, a legitimate aspiration in the long run, but achievable only after the entire economy, and not just the central bank, undergoes positive change, taking progressive steps towards economic maturity on many different counts.