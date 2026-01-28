Can Israel move past Netanyahu?
The Jewish state could help bring down Iran’s regime, but it faces internal strife at home.
As President Trump ponders a second military strike on Iran, the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is evolving. The Trump administration cooperated with Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities last summer, a goal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had long sought. But Mr. Netanyahu is discovering, as others have before him, that Mr. Trump’s relationship with longtime allies is utterly unsentimental.