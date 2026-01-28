Can Israel move past Netanyahu?

Mr. Klein Halevi is skeptical that Mr. Netanyahu can pull off another victory. He says the prime minister has lost credibility among those on the “soft right," whose support he needs. His leading opponent, Naftali Bennett, is waging an effective campaign to replace him. Mr. Bennett, who served as prime minister in 2021-22, is contrasting his record as a uniter with Mr. Netanyahu’s record of sharpening Israel’s divisions. Mr. Bennett has also accused the prime minister’s office of treason over allegations that Mr. Netanyahu’s aides accepted payments from the government of Qatar. Finally, Mr. Bennett is promising to rein in large subsidies going to Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities and instead to bolster Israel’s underfunded reserve forces.