Can superstars like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift spur inflation?

For small countries, things may be different. They could see a small, temporary bump in inflation as a result of a huge tour, reckons Tony Yates, an economist formerly at the Bank of England. In Singapore, a city state of around 5.6m people, Ms Swift is putting on six shows—her only dates in South-East Asia. In theory around 6% of the population could attend. (The country’s education minister recently refused to grant children an ad hoc school holiday for the tour, in case it “fuelled further inflation".) In reality, thousands of Swifties are flying in from across the region, bringing a jolt of new demand and cash. That could throttle the supply of hotels, pushing up prices enough to cause a small bump in inflation. Locals may dip into savings, too, spending money intended for the future. That could also push up prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}