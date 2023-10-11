Can Uber and Lyft ever make real money?
Summary
- Ride-hailing seems a long way from generating riches for investors
IT HAS BEEN a bumpy journey for investors in Uber, the world’s biggest ride-hailing company, since it was listed in 2019. In its first six months as a public company Uber’s share price plunged by a quarter as doubts swirled over whether the perennial lossmaker would ever turn a profit. Thereafter it has seesawed, soaring amid the pandemic-era craze for tech stocks, then diving back down as rising interest rates spoiled investors’ appetite for businesses reliant on cheap funding.