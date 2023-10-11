Can Uber and Lyft ever make real money?

Since its nadir in July last year signs of greater financial discipline have pushed the price of Uber’s shares back to where they first traded in 2019. Costs have come down; fares are up. This month the company reported an operating profit of $326m for the second quarter of the year, its first time in the black. Uber’s glee was heightened on August 8th when Lyft, its domestic arch-rival, reported yet another operating loss, of $159m. Lyft’s market value remains in the doldrums, down by 85% from the level at which its shares began trading publicly in 2019, six weeks before Uber’s.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}