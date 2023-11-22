Capitalism Works, Says ChatGPT

Critics of CEO pay often begin and end with the claim that the CEOs don’t “deserve" their giant salaries, but deserve has nothing to do with it. Large and pre-emptory carrots aren’t about reward after the fact. They are about control before the fact, designed tightly to harness the interests of the key decision maker, especially in a media and legal environment where a loose cannon CEO can do untold damage to organizational interests.

By late Sunday, on the question of the day—why was CEO Sam Altman of OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, fired from his job?—ChatGPT had this to say: “The board stated that Altman ‘was not consistently candid in his communications.’ However, specific details surrounding Altman’s departure have not been publicly disclosed."

Which just proves that, wonderful as ChatGPT is, it falls short of the human capacity for insight, which instantly perceived the episode for what it was: a royal corporate governance snafu caused by confounded and misaligned incentives.

Though OpenAI stumbled into its problem innocently enough, as a nonprofit devoted to artificial-intelligence safety that suddenly found itself in charge of the field’s leading company, Mr. Altman’s lack of an ownership stake already had raised eyebrows on the outside. How was his board supposed to get comfortable with his many initiatives, such as promoting chip and hardware development to speed the rise of artificial intelligence, and how they relate to the company’s interests and mission?

An even worse governance morass was the board itself. The problem permeates not only OpenAI but also America’s many nonprofit foundations and universities. Lacking transparent and measurable incentives of their own, their leadership sinecures tend to fill up with human weathervanes who search for approval from whatever constituency shouts loudest in the media and social media.

To make sure artificial intelligence benefits humanity regardless of profit—the mission encoded in OpenAI’s founding charter—sounds nice. It’s functionally meaningless. Henry Ford could make cars but couldn’t dictate how society would change and adapt to the automobile’s existence. AI’s future will be worked out in a thousand places, by businesses, governments, consumers, politicians and regulators. OpenAI’s board can’t control this future but did discover its power to turn its own company overnight into an irrelevancy.

It also became incandescently clear, as some 700 employees threatened to follow Mr. Altman to his new employer at Microsoft, that its nonprofit board was very, very much interested in money after all.

Its chairman, Ilya Sutskever, repented publicly of the firing. He even threatened to defect to Microsoft himself. For all the spin about humanity, a full-blown panic was under way once the board realized an estimated $90 billion in luscious equity might walk out the door.

The denouement may not be known for a few days more. Microsoft, which finds itself in the catbird seat, has graciously allowed OpenAI to try to reassemble itself, before it proceeds to absorb the company essentially via its employees for a purchase price of $0.

The episode, in one sense, comes 40 years too late for a media that has long botched an understanding of CEO pay as a corporate governance solution. Instead, the media preferred in the last decade to lionize a doom-mongering French economist, Thomas Piketty, who described CEO pay as a form of insider theft, in keeping with his larger theory that capitalism naturally produces stagnation for all except those with inherited wealth.

This notion of CEO pay should have fallen apart instantly given that so many of the biggest CEO carrots were dangled in front of outside recruits by corporate boards and private-equity titans who, by definition, couldn’t have been in the pockets of executives they had yet to hire.

Likewise, missing in Mr. Piketty’s income stagnation data was the role of growing government transfers in the financial strategies of individuals and households. When properly accounted for, all income groups have seen rising real income over the past 40 years with no shift toward the rich, according a new paper from economists in Joe Biden’s Treasury Department and Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation.

Getting back to ChatGPT, perhaps the fastest-growing consumer product in history, and free to most users, it’s proving, on net, a boon like most products of capitalism do. In my own work, it quickly edged out Google’s less-precise search function. Yes, it gets things wrong—Truman didn’t call the Korean War a “police action," a reporter in a press conference apparently did. But Bing’s version of ChatGPT linked me directly to the June 29, 1950, press-conference transcript so I could see for myself.

But it won’t soon replace the human knack for synthesizing the most valuable insight from a welter of facts, as independent tech analyst Ben Thompson did from this week’s OpenAI meltdown. If the episode establishes anything, he wrote, “a for-profit corporation is the right way to organize a company."

