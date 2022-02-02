Censorship won’t help media crack down on quack science

In an apology, Rogan promised to try to bring on guests “with differing opinions." That’s laudable, but what really matters is making sure listeners know the scientific consensus. Mavericks always capture public imagination. In 2012, Rogan interviewed Peter Duesberg, who had been an acclaimed virologist with a contrarian view that HIV doesn’t cause Aids. Colleagues have said his critiques were valuable in the 1980s, but there’s now overwhelming evidence that HIV does cause Aids. Plenty of mainstream journalists gave Duesberg airtime because the public loves a good underdog story—the triumph of the rebel nobody believed. It’s also one of the reasons media outlets gave Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes a free pass when she claimed she was changing the world of blood testing. But the burden of proof should be on the maverick to bring powerful evidence. Science writer Gary Taubes did that when it came to debunking low-fat diets. Malone and Holmes instead relied on name-dropping, innuendo and sometimes paranoia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}