Charging Israel with genocide makes a mockery of the ICJ
SummarySouth Africa’s claim before the ICJ that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians obscures the real worry that Israel’s destructive campaign is breaking the laws of war
GENOCIDE IS A uniquely horrific crime. Not because it is the bloodiest: Stalin and Mao killed many more people in gulags and famines than the nearly 6m Jews murdered by the Nazis. But the Holocaust was seen as so monstrous that the UN adopted the Genocide Convention, promising never again to allow an attempt to wipe out a group of people, or part of one, simply because of their nationality, race, religion or ethnicity.