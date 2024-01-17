China’s strongarm tactics in Taiwan will only redouble after historic election
SummaryTaiwan’s political dynamics are important to India, especially because of the boundary dispute with China. There's also growing interest in India-Taiwan economic cooperation, particularly in high-tech manufacturing sectors
Taiwanese voters have shrugged off warnings by China that the election of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te to the presidency would increase the risk of conflict in the Taiwan Strait, including a potentially violent takeover of the island nation.