China’s economy has not peaked

Yet another problem with assessments of China’s economic health is that they tend to treat China like a “normal" modern economy, and assume that policy tools familiar to Western economies are similarly useful. But this ignores the fact that China has very different fundamentals. The lack of savings instruments is one example. Another is land ownership: 55% of China’s total land area is agricultural and is either directly controlled by local governments or leased to farmers. Even privately owned urban housing does not include the land on which it is built, which belongs to the local government and is leased to the homeowner.