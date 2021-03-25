Citigroup’s bankers have had their WFH prayers answered

Wall Street’s leaders want to get everyone back to the office as soon as possible, but some social distancing will be in place for some time, which will keep workforces splintered across locations, be that in satellite offices, near-home office spaces, or the homes of employees. For Citigroup, that means most employees will be working from the kitchen or the bedroom for up to two days a week, which may well become standard practice in finance. This blurring of the lines between people’s personal and working lives will continue well after vaccinations are rolled out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}