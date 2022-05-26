Climate change and India's Chapati Crisis

Taking 15million metric tonsfrom this total to export to the world —as the government boasted — was more than a little shortsighted.For one, the Food Corporation of India, the state-buying agency, has neglected to fill outits granaries. Last year, it bought 43 million metric tons for its stockpiles. This year’s target has been slashed to less than half of that. Those 19.5 million tons of purchases, plus the 30 million tons currently in FCI storagewill mostlygo into public distribution ifthe Modi administrationextends the free grain program it started during the pandemic. There will be little left in the state’s wheat pool to tamp down any speculative fervorin the domestic open market.