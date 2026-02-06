Climate change is costing the economy—whether climate-deniers admit it or not
Cold snaps may delight climate-change deniers, but they don’t come cheap. From billion-dollar winter storms to a $20 trillion global cleanup bill, extreme weather—hot or cold—is draining economies fast. Snowballs may melt away but the costs remain.
If you’re a climate-change denier in the eastern US, including the president, then the past few weeks have been a dream. It’s cold and snowy where I live, you might say, colder and snowier than in years. Therefore, climate change is a hoax, just as I’m always saying. Would I be able to hold this snowball otherwise? Check and mate.