For the past 40 years in the US, there have more or less consistently been one or two winter storms or freezes or both each year that are strong enough to inflict at least $1 billion in damage, according to the nonprofit group Climate Central. Sometimes these events inflict terrible death tolls and financial costs, as did 1993’s Storm of the Century and 2021’s winter storm Uri. But so far there’s been no consistent trend for either better or worse.