Opinion
A triple fiscal crisis is jeopardizing climate action
Vera Songwe , Guido Schmidt-Traub 5 min read 01 Jan 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
- On average, a lot of developing economies spend 41.5% of their budget revenues or 8.4% of GDP on debt service
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A recent report by the Independent Expert Group on Debt, Nature, and Climate reveals that many of the world’s 144 developing economies are on an unsustainable fiscal trajectory. On average, these countries spend 41.5% of their budget revenues—or 8.4% of GDP—on debt service, severely limiting their scope for public investments in education, health care, infrastructure, and innovation, which are essential for economic growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less