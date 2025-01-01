A triple fiscal crisis is jeopardizing climate action

Regrettably, this year’s annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, together with October’s United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Colombia, revealed that global leaders and financial institutions are still not prepared to invest in climate solutions at the necessary scale. This is surprising, given that investments in climate and environmental resilience yield high economic returns. Credit-rating agencies have already downgraded several small island states and other climate-vulnerable countries, thereby driving up borrowing costs and potentially trapping them in a vicious cycle of financial and environmental instability. These countries don’t just need temporary relief to stay afloat; they need resources to help them achieve sustainable growth.