Climate Change and the New Green Economy: The big questions for 2025

More importantly, developing countries are tasked with growing without significantly adding to the global stock of GHG emissions, but the conditions to do so are not nearly supportive enough – the world’s poorest and most climate-vulnerable countries spent twice as much on repaying external debt than what they received as climate finance in 2022; several developing countries face far higher costs of capital, particularly for green technologies compared to their developed counterparts; unilateral trade measures such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism are likely to disproportionately hurt developing economies, hindering economic growth in key sectors and placing the onus of decarbonisation on the South.