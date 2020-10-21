‘American values’ portend Trump’s defeat

Mr. Trump has worked hard to make the American people view his Democratic challenger as an unacceptable alternative. He has alleged that Mr. Biden lacks the requisite energy and mental acuity for the presidency, that he is either a socialist or a tool of socialists in his party, and that he and his son are corrupt. These charges fire up the president’s base, but there is no evidence that they are winning many converts. With two weeks and one debate to go, President Trump is reduced to pleading with suburban women to like him. Unfortunately for him, most don’t.