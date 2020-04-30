Opinion | ‘Go, corona, go’ and the inscrutable Indian way

I watched the last sunset of 2019 from an observatory in Bagan, ground zero of the Burmese civilization. Stepping back from the clickety-clack of people framing photographs of stupas and temples with the descending sun, our group sipped mojitos, and, as one is prone to on such occasions, contemplated what 2020 might have in store.

From 20th wedding anniversaries and big birthdays to health checkups and the childrens’ college admissions, everyone poured their hearts out. But, as you and I know by now, that very day, China first reported cases of a pneumonia-type virus in Wuhan.

And, poof, there went 2020. Perhaps 2021 too. How does one even begin to make sense of this disruption of our lives? For answers, turn to the words of Edgar Morin, the 98-year-old French philosopher. “The arrival of this virus should remind us that uncertainty remains an impregnable element of the human condition... we continue to predict 2025 and 2050 when we are unable to understand 2020," he said in a recent interview with Le Monde.

There is a cautionary note here: if we are not in control of the present, how can we predict the future? So, in deference to my friends in consultancy firms, I will not bore you with predictions for what will happen to work, jobs, business, travel and so on. Your inbox is already brimming over with advice about the new normal, reboots and reset buttons.

But, locked down in my armchair, might one ask if covid-19 will change how Indians behave? Will the virus scar our desi nature, leave a permanent mark on “the Indian way"?

In my opinion, no, not even a dent.

Sure, there will be some cosmetic changes. Journalist Rahul Jacob tells me face masks became de rigueur in Hong Kong after the Sars epidemic in the early 2000s. So, after this is over, expect some elements of social distancing to remain tied in with India’s all-weather caste system. Swachh Bharat will be a gainer, and that won’t be a bad thing.

Over and above cleanliness is livelihood. While we nervously await a fiscal package from the government, everyone has a wish list, from the hapless migrant to the chairman of the board.

Even though some of my libertarian friends are doing cartwheels to justify the rise of government in everyone’s lives—for double irony, this is being done by many right-wing governments—this fits right in with the Indian way. The sarkar runs the show. And the poor will remain at the bottom of the pile, with or without Aadhaar.

Post-covid, aided and abetted by invasive technology, our armies of bureaucracies will become more powerful. Our very Indian desire to bow and scrape before their multiple (online) forms and badly-edited rules will become more entrenched.

Then, as a wise man warned me before the virus reached our shores, India’s reaction to patients will mirror the health of our society. He was right: look at the fear and mistrust sparked off by covid-19 patients. And, the virus has only deepened social fissures, as witnessed by the communal colour given to covid-19 after the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi over a month and a half ago.

Some people feel as economic pressures increase, and walls rise, post-corona Indians may not be as welcoming of migrants. But then, will the elite give up the services of the “invisible people"—the house helps, drivers and daily workers—in their lives? Finally, don’t expect covid-19 to transform Indian family life, weaken the institution of arranged marriage, reduce patriarchy, and make Indians more open to humour about themselves. Even after this lockdown, Indians will drink themselves silly and indulge in domestic violence. It might, however, turn them away from literary fests for a year or two.

After a gap, Gujaratis and Bengalis will get back to being India’s globetrotting travellers. As novelist Pico Iyer told Mint a few weeks ago, “Travel is just the means to having more to dwell upon at home, when you’re sitting still."

Exactly four years ago, I visited Mohenjo- Daro, the abandoned city from 5,000 years ago that marked the high point of what has come to be known as the Indus Valley Civilization.

It was a blazing hot morning, with temperatures touching 41 degrees Celsius. The site is generally well preserved, and most structures are covered with clay-like material to protect them from the elements. This gave the complex a white-ish, ethereal kind of glow.

On our way out, we passed below the highest point of the site. I broke away from our group for one last look. After a 5-minute climb, I reached the top. The wind levels had picked up, the sun seemed even more intense. After a short walk, I stood near the edge, all alone, with the Indus river in the distance, seeking some sign from the remains of a great civilization.

If anything, covid-19 has once again reminded us of our impermanence. That is the only thing that will stick.

Sunit Arora is editor, special assignments, Mint

