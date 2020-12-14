‘Too much’ growth could be the challenge we’ll face this decade

A few days ago, there was an article in Business Standard about India’s growth rate lagging that of its emerging market and Asian peers (India’s 10-year growth one of the biggest laggards in Asia, EM peers, 1 December 2020). It showed that India’s per capita annual gross domestic product (at current prices, measured in dollars) growth had dropped off from 11.8% in the decade 2000-10 to 3.1% in 2010-20. The data led to further analysis on my part. It showed that countries that enjoyed a capital inflow, domestic credit and investment boom along with currency appreciation in the first decade of the millennium experienced a reversal in the next decade. India was one of them. The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in five of the 10 years up to 2010 and only once in the next decade. No surprises, therefore, that the dollar GDP per capita grew so much in the first decade and was sharply lower in the second. Take away the rupee crash of 2012 and 2013, and India’s performance is one of the more respectable ones. In a sense, the hangover of the second decade was a consequence of the exuberance earlier. What does this mean for the decade ahead?

In 2008, when the financial crisis occurred, many called it an American financial crisis. In reality, it was global. It might have originated in America, but most countries around the world had the same features: a real estate-related lending boom and a bubble in that sector. Other assets, including currencies, also became overvalued. One can trace it mostly to the monetary policy accommodation of 2001-04 that originated in America. It spread to other countries because of their de facto peg to the US dollar. Spillovers came in the form of capital flows into emerging economies in search of higher returns through real and portfolio investments. Emerging economies resisted currency appreciation to the extent they could. But they could not prevent a domestic credit boom emerging either. For example, India’s non-food bank credit grew nearly eight times between 2002 and 2012. The world, not just America, was high on euphoria. The result was a global financial crisis in 2007-08.

The decade up to 2020 was payback time for emerging economies that had enjoyed the credit, investment and growth boom in the millennium’s first decade and in the initial years of the next. A banking crisis, decline in capital formation and productivity, and slower credit growth were its markers. Developed countries could stimulate their way out of an economic slowdown far better than developing countries could or did. Their perceived policy credibility confers that advantage on them. Developing countries cannot emulate them. Those that tried, became part of the ‘Fragile Five’. Some are still fragile. A sharp drop in growth among developing countries was a common experience, just as the earlier boom was. Idiosyncratic factors are relatively unimportant.

Notwithstanding the uncertain trajectory of economic growth in the coming quarters, chances are high that India’s growth would surprise on the higher side for the rest of the decade in a replay of what happened between 2003 and 2008. For the decade of 2020-30, based predominantly on the likely trajectory of central bank policies and yields in the developed world, including in the equity market, I foresee a return of the same capital flows-leverage-investment boom.

It might be happening already. On current trends, this year could see India’s highest foreign institutional investor inflows (debt and equity) since 2014-15. With respect to equities, it is already the highest since 2012-13, when India received $25.8 billion. This year, with more than a quarter left, India has received net inflows of $25.5 billion. As for foreign direct investment (FDI), gross FDI equity flows up to September were at $30 billion, according to data of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

Notwithstanding the protests by farmers hailing from one state, it is undeniable that India’s medium-term growth prospects have been enhanced by recent reforms. The corporate sector is deleveraging. A Credit Suisse corporate health tracker report dated 19 November noted that the share of debt held by companies with an interest cover ratio of less than one had dropped to 35%, the best in five years. Second, the share of debt held by loss-making companies was down to 23%. Corporate profitability has rebounded, in aggregate, in the second fiscal quarter. The Indian corporate sector might become ‘lean and mean’, ready to borrow and invest, as it did in this millennium’s first decade after going through the purgatory between 1998 and 2002.

Managing a capital flow and investment boom will be the challenge of the 2020s. It will be much needed, initially. But, after two or three years, human weaknesses such as over-exuberance, complacency and hubris (“This time is different") will re-assert themselves, as they did between 2003 and 2008. But, what can the government do, to the extent it can, to ensure that this return-seeking capital is deployed productively? I will share my thoughts on this in the next column. For the time-being, I would like to call myself an optimist on India’s growth outlook this decade.

These are the author’s personal views.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.