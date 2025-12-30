When 196 nations adopted the 2015 Paris climate accord, the UK prime minister at the time, David Cameron, wrote on Twitter: “Our grandchildren will see we did our duty.” Ten years on, what would those grandkids think? The pact has started to look like a failure.
Did the 2015 Paris accord fail? That emissions are still rising doesn’t mean no climate progress was made
SummaryThe Paris pact catalysed clean-tech advances that are paying off. Green-technology adoption means that emissions could peak by 2030. Also, consider trends around the world. Rooftop generation is expected to exceed demand on the grid during daytime hours in some large industrial regions next year.
