2020: A Year Of Pains And Gains For M&E industry

This year, the lens was also on another news medium —the newspaper—which saw a dramatic slide owing to the prolonged lockdown which impacted circulation. While some states banned doorstep delivery of newspapers temporarily, many housing societies, too, discouraged newspaper vendors from entering their premises for fear of infection. “It was a seminal year for print. Circulation of physical papers dropped by 50%," said Rao. However, both circulation and advertising has since been on a path to recovery. Ads returned to newspapers with the onset of the festival season. Fortunately, at 30% share, print continues to be the second highest contributor to national advertising expenditure in India after television.