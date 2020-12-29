2020: The year of bias, discontent and isolation

Year 2020 will be known as a year of stubborn bias, discontent, isolation and strange apprehensions. One can brush away such changes by putting all the blame on the coronavirus pandemic , but the truth is that this process had already been started, coronavirus just accelerated it.

Over the last decade, ultranationalists were on the rise, all around the world. What happened in countries like France and America, during this period, was earlier considered as a typical character of ‘uncivilized and uncouth’ countries. What is noteworthy is that while religious and racial conflicts, on the one hand, were seen increasing, there were some emerging equations that nobody had imagined till the beginning of this year. Who could have imagined that the Prime Minister of Israel would visit Saudi Arabia? Who could have imagined that at the behest of an outgoing US President, Mossad’s agents would attack the nuclear capability of Iran by killing its prominent Brigadier, who was part of the nuclear programme, right in his own city? Earlier, American drones had killed Qasim Sulemani, popularly known as Zambaz in Iran. If the new equation between Israel and Saudi Arabia gives some hope, then offended Iran and confrontational Turkey, on the other hand, give a different kind of shuddering.

Donald Trump-led America not only did a lot of upheaval in international affairs, but he trumped all the protocols of the world’s most powerful democracy. He lost the election but was not ready to accept defeat. Thankfully, the institutions are still strong there, so the top leaders of the Supreme Court, Army, Special Service and his own party did not listen to him. Had he been under control, he would have somehow managed a long stint in power, like Russia’s Vladimir Putin or China’s Xi Jinping. In the beginning of 2021, when Biden enters the White House, a whole lot of problems will be waiting for him. Under the leadership of Trump, America has placed itself in the category of countries, which never seem to think beyond themselves. After the outbreak of covid-19, the US not only put an end to the regular payments it made to the World Health Organization, but also made all kinds of possible blunders in dealing with this pandemic. Earlier, the US played the role of the world leader in times of such calamities. That is why 2020 reminded us of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela, who had the ability to maintain trust in the minds of all human beings. The absence of such great human beings, on one hand, and the rise of narrow-minded ultranationalists, on the other, is proving to be new awe. Let us take the example of Europe. Until some time ago, European countries used to help each other, but this time around England did not care for France, France did not care for Germany, Germany did not care for Italy, and Italy did not care for any of its neighbours. Most of them closed their borders and kept their resources to themselves. The same trend was observed in countries of other continents also. This not only damaged the dream of a ‘Global Village’, but because of the pandemic, many apps were made mandatory for citizens which interfered deeply in their personal life. It might not affect people in democracies, but this information can be used for repression in totalitarian states. And if this data somehow falls into the hands of multinational companies working only for profit, anything can happen.

All kinds of conspiracy theories about coronavirus and its vaccines are floating around. On the basis of these, many scholars say that while the last pandemic occurred a hundred years ago, but now, every decade may have its own pandemic. However, there is no evidence to substantiate their arguments, but with the apprehension that 2020 is going to leave behind, we would be cursed to feel its heat for a long time.

Now, to India. This year began with unpleasant tones of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In February, there were shameful communal riots in Delhi and, by the time its memory ended, the peasants were agitated. Even today, thousands of farmers are protesting at the doorsteps of Delhi. A winter that has broken its own records this time, could not break their determination. The gap of trust between the government and the farmers is increasing, day by day. This movement started in Punjab and we should not forget that once the separatists had tried to play on sentiments. The thorns that were sown back then in the name of language, water and culture, had troubled Indian democracy for a long time. This is the reason that the government is avoiding the use of any kind of force, but if this conflict is prolonged, then some unseen disaster cannot be ruled out. We should not forget that the borders with China are already disturbed. In such a situation, any prolonged internal conflict can complicate the problem.

The long saga of history tells us that some new human values take shape every time when there is hard wrangling. Will 2021 give us a healing touch after the suffering of 2020? Happy New Year to all of you and best wishes.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan.

The views expressed are personal

