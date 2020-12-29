2020: The year of bias, discontent and isolation

Donald Trump-led America not only did a lot of upheaval in international affairs, but he trumped all the protocols of the world’s most powerful democracy. He lost the election but was not ready to accept defeat. Thankfully, the institutions are still strong there, so the top leaders of the Supreme Court, Army, Special Service and his own party did not listen to him. Had he been under control, he would have somehow managed a long stint in power, like Russia’s Vladimir Putin or China’s Xi Jinping. In the beginning of 2021, when Biden enters the White House, a whole lot of problems will be waiting for him. Under the leadership of Trump, America has placed itself in the category of countries, which never seem to think beyond themselves. After the outbreak of covid-19, the US not only put an end to the regular payments it made to the World Health Organization, but also made all kinds of possible blunders in dealing with this pandemic. Earlier, the US played the role of the world leader in times of such calamities. That is why 2020 reminded us of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela, who had the ability to maintain trust in the minds of all human beings. The absence of such great human beings, on one hand, and the rise of narrow-minded ultranationalists, on the other, is proving to be new awe. Let us take the example of Europe. Until some time ago, European countries used to help each other, but this time around England did not care for France, France did not care for Germany, Germany did not care for Italy, and Italy did not care for any of its neighbours. Most of them closed their borders and kept their resources to themselves. The same trend was observed in countries of other continents also. This not only damaged the dream of a ‘Global Village’, but because of the pandemic, many apps were made mandatory for citizens which interfered deeply in their personal life. It might not affect people in democracies, but this information can be used for repression in totalitarian states. And if this data somehow falls into the hands of multinational companies working only for profit, anything can happen.