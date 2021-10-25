2021: A hypersonic space odyssey that we must brace for

Suddenly, the world finds itself at the beginning of a new military space race with China, the US and to a less extent Russia as the main participants. The Financial Times reported that China recently tested two hypersonic weapons that are potentially capable of evading missile defence systems that were built primarily to combat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The earlier hypersonic technology built during the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the US was called a “fractional orbital bombardment system" or Fobs. Fobs was developed to carry a nuclear weapon into orbit at a lower trajectory than an ICBM and thus evade detection. The newer Chinese version of the system is a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) and is capable of much lower orbital altitudes and far more flexible manoeuvring. The Chinese HGV follows the successful development of a similar programme by Russia that tested its Avangard missiles over the last few years. The US has been working hard at developing this technology but its test of an HGV last week was not successful.