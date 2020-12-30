2021 to mark a new era for the Indian startup ecosystem

While the pandemic continues to take a toll on India, it has also played a critical role in accelerating the rate of technology adoption by consumers and businesses. This has provided significant tailwinds for startups across categories. The number of students using edtech products in India, for example, has doubled this year. Telemedicine and digital health have also seen massive adoption as consumers embraced the concept of online consultations for the first time. This marks a fundamental change in consumer behaviour that will reshape India’s healthcare, wellness and fitness industries. Fittr, which offers online nutrition and fitness coaching, saw 30% month-on-month revenue growth from April to August alone, an 80% cumulative revenue retention rate over a 24-month period, and crossed $10 million in annual revenues. What’s more, it achieved all this profitability, with zero customer acquisition costs.